Curious Minnesota

Listen: Why did Spam become an international sensation?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses the product's cultural legacy that extends across the globe — and even into our email inboxes. 
By Star Tribune
October 19, 2023 — 11:13am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Nearly 90 years since its invention in Minnesota, Spam's legacy extends far beyond the state. The pork product's importance during World War II gave it a large fanbase and spawned new international cuisine.

Reporter Brooks Johnson, who wrote a Curious Minnesota story on the topic, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss Spam's unique history.

Further reading:

Why did Spam become an international sensation? (August 2023 Curious Minnesota story)

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
