Streetcars were a defining feature of what it meant to live in Minneapolis and St. Paul in the early 20th Century. The elimination of the streetcar system in the 1950s, in favor of buses, dramatically reshaped life in the Twin Cities. A number of unusual characters played a role in that switch — several of whom went to prison.
On the latest episode of the Curious Minnesota podcast, Hannah Sayle and Eric Roper discuss organized crime's impact on Twin City Rapid Transit Company during this period.
Further reading:
Was organized crime behind the demise of the Twin Cities streetcar system? (Nov. 2021 Curious Minnesota story)
Minnesota History magazine article about what occurred after the 1960 convictions
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Curious Minnesota
Listen: Was organized crime behind the demise of Twin Cities streetcars?
The Curious Minnesota podcastexamines how underworld characters influenced the region's transit company in the mid-20th Century.
Nation
EPA head tours embattled communities, says help on the way
Michael Coleman's house is the last one standing on his tiny street, squeezed between a sprawling oil refinery whose sounds and smells keep him up at night and a massive grain elevator that covers his pickup in dust and, he says, exacerbates his breathing problems.
Local
Fatal East Side stabbing sets new mark for St. Paul homicides in a year
No arrests have been made in the case, but investigators have identified a person of interest.
Nation
'We just feel it': Racism plagues US military academies
Eight years after he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Geoffrey Easterling remains astonished by the Confederate history still memorialized on the storied academy's campus – the six-foot-tall painting of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the library, the barracks dormitory named for Lee and the Lee Gate on Lee Road.
Nation
School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before shooting
A teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school was called to the office before the shooting but "no discipline was warranted," the superintendent said Thursday in his first extended remarks since the tragedy.