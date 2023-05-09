Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher
Minnesota's largest city, Minneapolis, is much smaller than cities elsewhere in the country that it considers peers — like Seattle and Denver. This is partly because the city did not annex its surrounding suburbs. (It is also because Minneapolis and St. Paul never merged, a topic for a future podcast episode.)
Eric Roper, who wrote an article on this topic, joined host Ash Miller on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss why the greater Minneapolis area fragmented into a web of smaller cities — instead of consolidating.
Further reading:
Why didn't Minneapolis gobble up its suburbs? (March 2023 Curious Minnesota article)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man beaten by ex-MPD officer calls proposed plea deal for lesser charge 'betrayal of justice'
Jaleel Stallings and his attorney object to the deal proposed by the Minnesota Attorney General's office.
Local
Scott Olson named next chancellor of Minnesota State colleges and universities
Trustees chose Tuesday between Olson and Tonjanita Johnson, an administrator in the University of Alabama system.
St. Cloud
St. Cloud State erroneously sends active shooter alert: 'RUN. HIDE. FIGHT'
St. Cloud police responded to a suspicious person alert in the Monday night incident, but no crime was committed.
Minneapolis
Police: One dead, another hurt in red-light crash on stolen motorcycle in Minneapolis
The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday when a stolen motorcycle went through a red light and hit a car, police said.
Minneapolis
Anoka County man who shot victim again after he collapsed pleads guilty to murder
A woman with the gunman said they came to north Minneapolis to buy drugs.