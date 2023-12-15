StarTribune
Hennepin County reduced repeat abuse of kids. Are there lessons for the rest of Minn.?
A Minnesota screening of Hamas Oct. 7 attack film shares horrors
Three sled dogs killed in Alaska crash with Polaris snowmobile test driver
Will Minnesota have a final state flag design today?
In plea deal met with anger, no additional prison time for fatal Mpls. carjacking
Coach of the Year loses football job at suburban private school
Why did Duluth's economy collapse in the 1980s?
Huge underdog St. Thomas scares No. 7 Marquette before losing 84-79
Three after three after three. Reid's shooting show blasts Wolves past Mavs
How the Minnesota book 'Braiding Sweetgrass' became a culture-shifting bestseller
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week
Curious Minnesota

Listen: Did teenagers 'riot' when the Beatles stayed in downtown Minneapolis in 1965?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses the chaotic aftermath of the Fab Four's Bloomington concert. 
By Star Tribune
December 15, 2023 — 8:00am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

The Beatles' 1965 concert in Bloomington was a memorable evening for many young fans. But that event was just the beginning of a long night for some ardent followers of the Fab Four.

Reporter Zoë Jackson joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss what happened in downtown Minneapolis after the show.

Further reading:

Did teenagers 'riot' when the Beatles stayed in downtown Minneapolis in 1965? (June 2023 Curious Minnesota article)

Minneapolis police press conference about the Beatles

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

    Curious Minnesota
    7:26am
    This billboard crystalized the sour conditions in Duluth in the 1980s. One of the only known images of it is this slightly damaged foamboard enlargeme

    Why did Duluth's economy collapse in the 1980s?

    The Zenith City was once predicted to be the next Chicago. But its fortunes changed.
    Local
    6:02am
    Tara Jerabek, right, and Jason Whiting Sr., at left, say they’ve seen an improvement in how the county handles child protection.

    Hennepin County reduced repeat abuse of kids. Are there lessons for the rest of Minn.?

    Hennepin County boosted spending on child protection and added workers. The result: lower caseloads and far less repeat abuse. Now it must sustain this success.
    West Metro
    6:00am
    Gabrielle Clowdus of the nonprofit Settled, which works with faith communities to build tiny homes for homeless people, showed off tiny homes built by

    Richfield City Council: Churches can build tiny homes to help unhoused people

    The council says churches can bypass the public hearing process if they want to build on their property. So far, no Richfield churches have expressed interest.
    East Metro
    6:00am
    A package of Narcan (Naloxone HCI) nasal spray.

    Ramsey County pilot program makes opioid overdose kits available to residents

    The county is offering a limited number of kits that include two doses of naloxone (also known as Narcan) to residents who live in or work with communities where people are more likely to overdose.
    Politics
    5:05am
    Kent Whitworth and Lindsey Dyer, both with the Minnesota Historical Society, fold flags of six finalists after a meeting of the State Emblems Redesign

    Will Minnesota have a final state flag design today?

    The State Emblems Redesign Commission has just two weeks left to submit a final design to the Legislature.
