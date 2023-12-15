Listen: Did teenagers 'riot' when the Beatles stayed in downtown Minneapolis in 1965?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

The Beatles' 1965 concert in Bloomington was a memorable evening for many young fans. But that event was just the beginning of a long night for some ardent followers of the Fab Four.

Reporter Zoë Jackson joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss what happened in downtown Minneapolis after the show.

