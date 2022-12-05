Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The 1990 race for governor was one of the most remarkable elections in recent Minnesota history.

The Republican-endorsed candidate for governor, Jon Grunseth, withdrew from the race just days before Election Day amid a cloud of allegations. His last-minute replacement on the ballot, Arne Carlson, went on to defeat DFL incumbent Rudy Perpich — the state's longest-serving governor.

Reporter Randy Furst joined Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast (audio below) to discuss the campaign and a television debate that may have impacted the outcome of the election.

Debate clip used with permission by Twin Cities Public Television.

