The auto engine maker Cummins will begin making thousands of high-efficiency filters for 3M's powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR) as 3M ramps up production of its protective equipment for front-line workers during the coronavirus epidemic.

The new partnership is expected to double 3M's current production of HEPA filters, which are used in 3M's hooded and battery-powered PAPRs.

The additional filters are needed as 3M's Valley, Neb., plant recently ramped up production of PAPRs to meet a surge in demand since the COVID-19 outbreak. The plant, as well as one in South Dakota, also are increasing the number of N95 masks produced.

Cummins will make the new PAPR filters at its Neillsville, Wis., plant about 150 miles from Minneapolis on equipment typically used to manufacture diesel engine filters.

The new Cummins partnership was announced on the same day Ford begins making up to 100,000 slightly different PAPR respirators in Michigan. Ford's new PAPR product was designed with 3M's help.