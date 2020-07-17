A Crystal police officer is hospitalized after being run over by a car that was fleeing State Patrol troopers, authorities said Thursday.

Three suspects are in custody, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Just after 1 p.m., a state trooper tried to stop a vehicle for a speed violation on Interestate 694 at Hwy. 169, DPS said. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit followed.

The suspect vehicle was boxed in by State Patrol and police squad cars near W. Broadway and N. 57th Avenue in Crystal. As officers moved to take the suspects into custody, the vehicle again took off, hitting and running over the police officer, in addition to damaging several police vehicles.

The Crystal officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, DPS said. The three suspects were booked into the Hennepin County jail.

The agency said its initial investigation indicated that one officer fired at the suspect vehicle after it struck the officer. One of the suspects was treated for superficial injuries at the scene, but it was unclear how that person was injured.

The officer who fired a weapon is on standard administrative leave.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate and present its findings without recommendation to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.