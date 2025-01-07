Critics’ picks: The 11 best things to hear, do and see in the Twin Cities this week

After performing mid-lineup at the Current’s 19th birthday party and the Best New Bands of 2023 showcase, northern Minnesota native Berit Dybing is headlining First Ave’s Mainroom for the first time and is mighty excited, per social media posts. “I’ve dreamed of playing this room since I was 8,” the viral indie-pop heartache specialist enthused. The big gig comes after another year of sporadic touring and random song drops with production support from the duo Now Now, including the five-song EP “Room for You,” highlighted by the title track and romantic piano ballad “It’s Impressive.” Another new single, “Oh, to Be Cool,” revisits the fun pop-punk snarkiness of her 2022-23 breakout hits “Boys Who Kiss You in Their Car” and “Slutphase.” Her guitarist Landon Conrath will step up with her one night after his second set in a January residency at the Turf Club. Ryan Kemp’s Chutes opens for Ber. (7:30 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. $25, axs.com)