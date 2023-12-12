MUSIC

My '00s Playlist Tour

It'll be like your old iPod workout playlist come to life when this smartly packaged retro-hip-hop tour hits town with St. Louis hero Nelly atop the lineup, preceded by his renewed romantic partner Ashanti, Ja Rule, T.I. and more. More than 100 million records were sold by this crew via hits like "Ride Wit Me," "Hot in Herre," "Put It on Me," "Always on Time," "Foolish" and Joe Mauer's favorite, "What You Know." The only confirmed "more" act is Preston Wayne. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $63-$230, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Robert Glasper

As he proved in his six-show Dakota engagement in January, the Grammy-winning keyboardist is a multi-genre colossus, with a terrific sense of play, humor and musicality. With his quartet, he was funky, groovy, chill, cool, spontaneous and silly (he sang snippets of Nirvana, Phil Collins, Bon Jovi, Otis Redding but refused to answer a request for "Purple Rain"). In this year's annual monthlong Robtober takeover of the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, Glasper was joined by a parade of guests including Black Thought, Lupe Fiasco, Common and H.E.R. Then last month, he dropped the holiday EP, "In December," featuring Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo and others. Glasper always surprises and always rewards. (6:30 & 9 p.m. Fri.-Sun., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $55-$75, dakotacooks.com)

JON BREAM

Yussef Dayes

Part of the hip-hop- and Afrobeat-infused London jazz scene that's boiling over with Ezra Collective, Sons of Kemet and more, this drummer/composer first made waves with the duo Yussef Kamaal. His debut solo album for Nonesuch Records, "Black Classical Music," is a mellow-cool trip through innovative, sometimes EDM-like grooves as well as classic psychedelia a la Mahavishnu Orchestra. He's touring with a sax, keys and bass quartet. (8 p.m. Sun., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$50, axs.com)

C.R.

JD McPherson

Beloved in the Twin Cities for more than a decade, the Replacements-loving retro-rocker from Tulsa is back for the holidays. His sense of Christmas spirit comes with a wink and a rockabilly twist. He will slay (sleigh?) with holiday originals like "Socks" (that's all he got for Christmas) and "Twinkle," and toss in rockin' faves from his catalog, including "North Side Gal" and "Lucky Penny," that earned airplay on the Current back in the day. (8 p.m. Wed., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30-$45, axs.com)

J.B.

VaJamma Party

With her own holiday concerts sold out the following two nights at the Parkway, Tina & the B-Sides leader Tina Schlieske tacked on this special charity concert for women in need with a little help from a lot of friends who followed her hard-worn path in the Twin Cities rock scene. A core group dubbed Quatro will feature her with Molly Maher, Mary Bue and Becky Kapell. Other guests will include Davina Lozier, Jaedyn James, Kelley Smith, Mae Simpson, Jenny Case and Alyse Emanuel. They're raising money for and taking donations of menstrual products and diapers. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $25-$35, theparkwaytheater.com)

C.R.

Songs of the Season

In what's become a very popular annual tradition, fresh carols from the pens of Minnesota-based composers will be performed at two Schubert Club concerts. Giving them voice is a splendid soprano, Carrie Henneman Shaw, who was an adventurous staple of the Twin Cities classical scene for several years before she relocated to Seattle. Among works performed by the Lux String Quartet is a suite of five familiar carols arranged by David Evan Thomas. (Noon and 6 p.m. Thu., Musser Cortile, Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, free, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

ROB HUBBARD

'El Mesias'

Mary and Joseph's refugee experience is central to the telling of the Christmas story in Argentine composer Ariel Ramirez's "Navidad nuestra." This moving, exhilarating work for choir and orchestra proves particularly powerful when combined with excerpts from George Frideric Handel's baroque-era oratorio, "Messiah," sung in Spanish and English. The Minnesota Chorale and Border CrosSing will do so under the direction of Ahmed Fernando Anzaldúa El Samkary. (7 p.m. Fri., Church of the Ascension, 1723 Bryant Av. N., Mpls.; 3 p.m. Sat., Our Lady of Guadalupe Diocesan Shrine, 401 Concord St., St. Paul, $15-$30; bordercrossingmn.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'A Christmas in Ochopee'

Miccosukee playwright Montana Cypress' Florida-set show began as a 10-minute playlet in 2018 and has blossomed into a hijinks-filled contemporary Native comedy. It centers on a Christmas feast hosted by a father who keeps a pet alligator. Dinner guests include a son recently sprung from jail. A second son, a CalTech physics genius, is bringing his white girlfriend to the meal. Problem is the son's mother is trying to get him back together with his ex, who is Native American. Julia Rosa Sosa directs for New Native Theatre. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Red Eye Theatre, 2213 Snelling Av. S., Mpls. $35 or pay-as-you-can. 612-367-7639, newnativetheatre.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

DANCE

'The Classic Nutcracker'

More than 100 dancers will participate in Ballet Minnesota's 35th annual holiday show. Robert Cleary makes his 25th appearance as Herr Drosselmeyer while Nicole Fedorov takes center stage as Sugar Plum. Tinted with a Victorian color palette, the hand-sewn costumes add to the mystery and magic of this production. (7 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat. & Sun., O'Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. $5-$45, 651-690-6700, oshaughnessy@stkate.edu)

SHEILA REGAN

'L'Effet Waouh'

Analog Dance Works takes on big ideas in its productions, grounded in the connection between science and art. For its latest project, "L'Effet Waouh" ("The Awe Factor"), founder Brenna Mosser finds inspiration from the science of awe, as well as physical and emotional responses to climate change. The company has been in residence at Alliance Française testing out its new set design that's constructed from plastic waste in the form of a thunderhead and developing choreography for the work, which will be presented in spring 2024. You can get a sneak peek of the production at a workshop showing and a photo exhibit by Bill Cameron. (6 p.m. Fri., Alliance Française, 227 Colfax Av. N., Mpls. Free, afmsp.org, 612-332-0436)

S.R.

COMEDY

Terry Fator

One of the world's funniest ventriloquists brings a touch of Vegas and Christmas to the Twin Cities in "Very Terry Christmas," with his most popular puppets putting their spin on classics like "Winter Wonderland" and "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel." Fator's road shows aren't as hilarious as the ones you get at New York-New York Casino on the Strip; he has the tendency to lean too much on video when he's on the road. But you can't beat the convenience. (8 p.m. Sun., Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. $29-$49, mysticlake.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

ART

'Encounters'

The gallery in Juxtaposition Arts' new building opens with a show from the center's studio lab apprentices, who are all ages 16-20. Seven young apprentice artists worked with practicing artist Cameron Patricia Downey to create works made from objects found on W. Broadway in north Minneapolis. Pieces of rusty metal became altars, discarded bedposts became columns, and trash turned into instruments. (Ends Jan. 10. 2007 Emerson Av. N., Mpls., free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thu., juxtapositionarts.org or 612-588-1148)

ALICIA ELER

'Currents'

Emerging Curators Institute fellow Drew Maude-Griffin's exhibition "Currents: Adaptation, Brilliance and Joy" centers the work of five disabled local and national artists. The show considers topics such as long COVID, the possibility of disabled utopias, the embodiment of disability and robotic nonliving companions. (Ends Feb. 25. Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 N. Robert St., St. Paul, free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thu.-Sun. 651-797-2571 or mmaa.org)

A.E.

FILM

Chevy Chase

A screening of the 1989 holiday favorite "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" will be followed by a Q&A with the actor and his wife, Jayni. (Sorry, kids. There will be no appearance from scene stealer Randy Quaid.) It'll be interesting to see if the sometimes difficult star will also entertain questions about "Saturday Night Live," "Fletch" and a possible "Community" reunion. Just don't ask the 80-year-old to do any pratfalls. (6:30 p.m. Wed., Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE., Rochester. $21-$95, ticketmaster.com)

N.J.

FAMILY

Yule Scream

Nowhere Haunted House has traded in the stockings and candy canes for screams and fright. The Christmas-themed haunted house is an immersive theater experience in which guests are guided through decked out halls with creepy holiday vignettes. See creatures from winter folklore and hear ghost stories to scare you onto the nice list. Recommended for ages 12 and up. (7-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $35, 5300 S. Robert Trail, Inver Grove Heights, nowherehauntedhouse.com)

MELISSA WALKER

Carifest Panatics

Have you ever heard "Jingle Bell Rock" or "Feliz Navidad" played on steel drums? Carifest Panatics, a 12-member community band led by Lance Pollonais, is bringing some tropical vibes to the holidays with this concert that also includes spoken word. The outfit ranges from teenagers to retired business professionals, with Caribbean numbers such as "Matilda" and "Old Lady Walk a Mile-and-a-Half." "The steel pan is sublime and will warm up your soul every time," Pollonais said. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Caribbean American Cultural Center, 1815 West River Road, Mpls. Donations sought)