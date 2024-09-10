Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Last year, Samara Joy captured a Grammy for best new artist, only the second jazz figure to do so (Esperanza Spalding was the other). Next month, the prodigiously talented 24-year-old vocalist will drop her second album for Verve, “Portrait,” a strikingly adventurous collection that finds her interpreting some standards, per usual, as well as penning lyrics for music by the late great Charles Mingus and Barry Harris. This material, which the triple Grammy winner has been playing on tour with her band for months, expands her horizons in a delectably organic way. The old soul jazz singer, who grew up on vintage R&B and gospel in New York City before discovering jazz in college, will make her overdue Twin Cities debut. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $45-$115, ordway.org)