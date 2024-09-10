Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Samara Joy
Last year, Samara Joy captured a Grammy for best new artist, only the second jazz figure to do so (Esperanza Spalding was the other). Next month, the prodigiously talented 24-year-old vocalist will drop her second album for Verve, “Portrait,” a strikingly adventurous collection that finds her interpreting some standards, per usual, as well as penning lyrics for music by the late great Charles Mingus and Barry Harris. This material, which the triple Grammy winner has been playing on tour with her band for months, expands her horizons in a delectably organic way. The old soul jazz singer, who grew up on vintage R&B and gospel in New York City before discovering jazz in college, will make her overdue Twin Cities debut. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $45-$115, ordway.org)
JON BREAM
Buena Vista Orchestra
The Buena Vista Social Club was formed in 1996 by a group of veteran Cuban musicians, produced by American guitarist Ry Cooder. They made a remarkable eponymous album and an equally acclaimed documentary with director Wim Wenders. In 2017, a second documentary was released, long after many integral musicians died. The ensemble’s original trombonist, Jesús “Aguaje” Ramos, is leading the Buena Vista Orchestra, which includes original BVSC members “Betun” Luis Mariano Valiente Marin (percussion), Emilio Senon Morales Ruiz (piano) and Fabían Garcia (bass). In June, Ramos’ orchestra released “Greatest Recorded Performances, Vol. 2,” showcasing material that will be featured in concert. (8 p.m. Thu. Uptown Theater, 2900 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $60-$210, ticketmaster.com)
J.B.
The Cactus Blossoms
The more varied and adventurous that their band gets from record to record, the more Page Burkum’s and Jack Torrey’s sibling harmonies stand out as their one unsinkable, attention-grabbing, God-given trait. That’s especially apparent on their fourth Cactus Blossoms full-length LP, “Every Time I Think About You,” which blends tinges of Byrds-like cosmic twang and Rockpile/Nick Lowe-esque stylish Brit rock with their retro-country foundation to great effect. It also boasts two of their most heart-attacking ballads yet, in the title track and “Go On.” Those should sound especially gorgeous in the ornate space chosen for their hometown release party. Humbird opens. (8 p.m. Fri., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. $35, axs.com; also: in-store duo set, 7 p.m. Wed, Electric Fetus, Mpls. Free with LP purchase.)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Paul Weller
While his heirs-apparent in British mod-rock Oasis are about to cash in big time on a reunion, the man who sang “That’s Entertainment” with the Jam in the ‘70s and “My Ever Changing Moods” with the Style Council in the ‘80s has been steadily issuing solo albums since the ‘90s. His tours have been a little more sporadic, though, so there’s a sizable buzz behind his first Twin Cities date in seven years. He’s playing songs from his excellent, new Bowie-flavored album “66″ as well as classics going back to his former bands. Irish newcomer George Houston opens. (8 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. $40. axs.com)
C.R.
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra
As the SPCO’s musicians and management continue to negotiate a contract to replace one that expired this summer, the orchestra opens its season in the company of German violist and SPCO artistic partner Tabea Zimmermann, one of the world’s masters of her instrument. She’ll join violinist Steven Copes for a Mozart Sinfonia Concertante, and lead the orchestra in more Mozart, Sergei Prokofiev’s “Classical” Symphony and a work by 20th-century Polish composer Grazyna Bacewicz. (7 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.; Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $13-$61, students and children free. 651-291-1144, thespco.org)
ROB HUBBARD
Moor Mother
Composer, performer and poet Camae Ayewa is one of the most exciting, imaginative and hard-hitting artists in contemporary music, and she’s created what might be her magnum opus (at least thus far) with “The Great Bailout.” Commissioned by England’s Tusk Festival, it focuses upon the economics and inhumanity of the international slave trade and has expanded outward from the sounds found on this spring’s grippingly powerful album of the same name. Performed by an eight-piece ensemble, it receives its U.S. premiere at the Walker. (7:30 p.m. Sat.; McGuire Theater, Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. $15-$35. 612-375-7600, walkerart.org)
R.H.
THEATER
‘On Golden Pond’
Some have likened veteran actors James Cada and Susanne Egli to Minnesota’s Barrymores. Both steeped in the profession, he has appeared in such films as “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” “The Straight Story,” and “Star Wars: Crimson Empire,” where he voiced Darth Vader. A communications professor at St. Mary’s University, her credits include the TV movie “The Stranger Within.” The pair have been teaching kids about acting and communication for 20 years at Minnetonka High School, their children’s alma mater. Now they’re going onstage to play retired couple Ethel and Norman Thayer in the comedy “On Golden Pond.” Trent Boyum, head of the school’s theater program, directs. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. with 2 p.m. matinees on Sept. 21 & 28. Ends Sept. 29. Arts Center on 7 – Studio Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka. $15-$32. minnetonkatheatre.com)
ROHAN PRESTON
‘Table’
They’re back with another helping of scrumptious eats mixed with engaging music and dance. Offering a different kind of dinner theater, “Table” features a company of professional actors and locally sourced meals prepared by celebrated Minnesota chefs. Eric Jensen composed the tunes while Sarah Agnew, who also performs, directs the show. This Greater Minnesota tour expands the menu to worldly cuisine, including dishes from Africa and the Caribbean. Try the curried jackfruit simmered in creamy coconut sauce for the Minneapolis outing at Calvary Baptist Church. Other stops include New Brighton, Stillwater and Princeton, Minn. (Fri.-Sept. 22, various times & venues. $50-$75. 612-414-2032, sodhousetheater.org)
R.P.
ART
Jody Folwell
Jody Folwell is one of the innovators of Pueblo pottery, and her work will be celebrated in a solo exhibition at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Titled “O’Powa O’Meng” (“I came here, I got here, I’m still going” in the Tewa language), the show offers a peek into her contemporary work, which has revolutionized Native American art (Sept. 14-Jan. 26. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu. 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. Free. new.artsmia.org, 612-870-3000)
ALICIA ELER
‘Penumbra’
Rochester-based artist Nicole Havekost’s first solo show at Dreamsong Gallery focuses on the complexities of the female body. Her works on paper, wall reliefs and sculptures nod to scars, hair and holes, in ways that are tender, vulnerable and sublime. Opening reception Sept. 13, 6-8 p.m. Ends Oct. 24. (Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 1237 NE. 4th St., Mpls. Free. 646-703-4473, 917-373-0216, dreamsong.art)
A.E.
DANCE
‘Monument’
Arena Dances dives into its repertoire and offers a new collaboratively created work for this fall concert. Among the older works are Mathew Janczewski’s 2010 piece, “Huddle,” a men’s quartet set to the music of Radiohead, excerpts from Janczewski’s 2012 work,” “Picturing That Day,” set to music by George Gershwin and Irving Berlin, and his septet called “Navigations,” choreographed in 2003 for Zenon Dance Company. The company will also perform a new piece featuring collaborators Dustin Haug and Leslie O’Neill. (7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14, Luminary Arts Center, 700 N. 1st. St., Mpls. $25. luminaryartscenter.com)
SHEILA REGAN
‘Out of the Ashes’
Threads Dance Project brought its dance film, “Out of the Ashes,” to life back in 2021 for the company’s 10th year anniversary, in a co-commission by Cowles Center and Ordway Center. Choreographed by artistic director Karen L. Charles, the work meditates on Sept. 11 and its aftermath. Shown at film and TV festivals across the country, the movie gets a one-night only screening in Minneapolis. (7 p.m. Wed., Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls. $10 advance, $12 door. simpletix.com)
S.R.
FAMILY
Statewide Star Party
Stargazers across Minnesota will gather at a variety of events partnering with the Bell Museum. Celebrating International Observe the Moon Night, sites will host Star Parties, where visitors can engage in activities and sky observations at locations including Buffalo Public Library, Como Planetarium, Minnesota Institute for Astrophysics, Voyageurs Conservancy and more. On Saturday, the Bell Museum will have hands-on activities, set up telescopes to observe deep space objects and the astronomy team will point out cosmic sights in the planetarium. (Thu.-Sat. Various times and locations. Bell Museum event: 8-10 p.m. Sat. Free, advance registration requested. 2088 W. Larpenteur Av., Falcon Heights. bellmuseum.umn.edu)
MELISSA WALKER
