The killing of George Floyd and the unrest that followed have created a long-delayed but urgently needed discussion on police brutality, inequities in the criminal justice system and racial injustice more broadly. The Minnesota Urban Debate League (MNUDL) and Star Tribune Opinion believe in the power of young minds and voices, and if you are between the ages of 10 and 18, we want your best ideas about how our communities can continue the hard work of responding to these problems.
The MNUDL is a program of Augsburg University, which provides resources and programming to support competitive academic debate in Twin Cities high schools and middle schools. Its mission is to empower students through competitive academic debate to become engaged learners, critical thinkers and active global citizens who are effective advocates for themselves and their communities.
The task is to create an original written essay, video or audio file that describes one or two specific changes our community, state or nation should make to reduce racial inequities and injustices in the criminal justice system. Top submissions as determined by a group of judges from the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota will be published in the Star Tribune and on StarTribune.com and shared with leaders across our state and nation. Your words could pass new laws, transform society, spark revolutions, change minds and hearts, or help heal our communities.