Minneapolis firefighters responded to a 50-gallon diesel spill Saturday afternoon on Interstate 94.

Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said his crew used sand to keep the fuel from entering the sewer drains after the spill was reported around noon. A semi truck with a hole in its fuel tank leaked while traveling northbound on I-94.

The fuel spilled from Dowling Avenue North to the 49th Ave. N and 53rd Ave. N exit ramp, which was temporarily closed during clean up.

Officials with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and truck company are responsible for cleaning up the spill, which was contained by firefighters on Saturday. The PCA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Our role is to just kind of control the spill and make sure it didn't get into the sewer system," Tyner said.

Tyner said firefighters have buckets of sand on hand to absorb fuel spills and they build a dam with sand bags to cover sewer holes.

"They don't happen often but they do happen," he said of diesel spills, adding that he heard the clean up went well, but some fuel may have gotten into the sewer system.

"We were able to prevent the vast majority from getting down there," he said.