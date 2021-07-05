A single-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota brought the state's July 4th weekend traffic death toll to at least five, authorities said.

The most recent fatal crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday about 30 miles northwest of Bemidji in Clearwater County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Travis Harbott, 41, of Thief River Falls, was heading east out of Gonvick when he hit a field approach and flipped his vehicle along E. Gonvick Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

In other fatal incidents:

• One person was killed and a second seriously injured about 4 p.m. Sunday in St. Paul when a Green Line light-rail train struck their car while it was on the tracks. Metro Transit said the eastbound train hit the vehicle near the Rice Street station.

One occupant of the car died at the scene. Royce D. Smith, 57, of Minneapolis, was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition and was said to be in satisfactory condition Monday, Metro Transit reported. The identity of the person who died has yet to be released.

A collision involving a light-rail trainand a vehicle on the tracks in St. Paul left one person dead. Credit: MN Crime

• Two people were killed in a multivehicle crash in Ham Lake about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said. A vehicle heading west on NE. Crosstown Boulevard crossed the centerline near NE. Urbank Street and crashed into an eastbound vehicle. A man and woman died at the scene.

Another male and female were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with injuries that were not life threatening, the Sheriff's Office said. Identities of the victims have not been released.

• Motorcyclist Christopher J. Hodson, 37, of Fargo, was killed in a crash in Clay County about 8 p.m. Saturday, the State Patrol said. A Dodge Durango and Hodson's motorcycle were northbound on N. 34th Street in Dilworth when the motorcyclist tried to pass the vehicle on the right and struck the backside of the Durango.

Hodson, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene, the patrol said.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482