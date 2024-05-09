BEIJING — A truck crashed into a passenger van on a highway in northwestern China's Ningxia region Thursday morning, killing nine people.
Two others were injured in the crash that occurred at 7:40 a.m. outside the city of Qingtongxia, according to the state-owned Ningxia Daily. The injured people were in stable condition at a hospital.
The driver of the van was among the dead, an official told state media, while the truck driver is receiving emergency medical care.
Local media footage showed the front of the van was destroyed.
Authorities said they were investigating the cause of the accident.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim 2 attacks in Gulf of Aden, another unreported in Indian Ocean
Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday claimed two missile attacks in the Gulf of Aden on two Panama-flagged container ships that caused no damage, while also saying they targeted a ship in the Indian Ocean in a previously unreported assault.
Business
Europe Day marks 1 month till EU elections. Rise of hard right, wilting of Green Deal are possible
The European Union marks its annual Europe Day on Thursday, but instead of the humdrum celebrations, all eyes are on the EU elections in a month's time, which portend a steep rise of the extreme right and a possible move away from the bloc's global trendsetting climate policies.
Business
China's exports and imports return to growth in April as demand improves
China's exports and imports returned to growth in April, suggesting that demand is improving despite an uneven economic recovery, according to customs data released Thursday.
World
Crash between truck and passenger van in China's Ningxia region kills 9 people
A truck crashed into a passenger van on a highway in northwestern China's Ningxia region Thursday morning, killing nine people.
Business
Bank of England expected to wait for more evidence that inflation is under control before rate cut
The Bank of England is expected to maintain interest rates at a 16-year high of 5.25% Thursday, but a cut wouldn't be a huge surprise as inflation falls from multi-decade highs.