A construction crane partly toppled in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon where the Southwest light-rail line is being built.

No one was injured.

A crane boom failed about 3 p.m. near the Cedar Lake Shores Condominiums in the Kenilworth corridor, according to Southwest spokesman Trevor Roy. Residents from eight to 10 condos were evacuated to buses as a precaution, he said.

Although construction in the corridor is close to residences, Roy said there was no "visible" property damage. The boom did not hit the ground, Roy said.

The boom is currently supported by a second crane. Freight hauler Twin Cities & Western Railroad has been notified and freight train traffic stopped in the corridor, Roy said.

The project's civil contractor Lunda/McCrossan Joint Venture and the Southwest project office are investigating the incident and will "identify next steps."

Southwest is a $2 billion, 14.5-mile extension of the Green Line being built between downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie. Passenger service is expected to begin in 2023.