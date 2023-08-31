More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Sports
Live: Gophers-Nebraska kicks off football season. Updates on Gameview
Minnesota opens its 2023 football season in front of a capacity crowd at Huntington Bank Stadium, Tap here for play-by-play, the in-game boxscore and updates from around college football.
Local
School bus routes bounce back, but drivers are still in demand across Minnesota
School districts and contractors say raises and bonuses were key to driver recruitment and retention.
Vikings
Vikings, tight end Hockenson agree to multi-year contract extension
The Vikings signed tight end T.J. Hockenson to deal through 2027 that is worth up to $68.5 million, with an average of $17.125 million a year, which would make him the NFL's highest-paid player at his position.
Vikings
Gaskin has bumpy ride to join Vikings backfield
Also, Justin Jefferson is chosen as a Vikings team captain for the first time.
High Schools
High school soccer 2023: 20-year-old coach is just one of the oddities
Simley boys coach Cian Pearson is believed to be the youngest varsity soccer coach in Minnesota history. But his age is only the second-most surprising part of his résumé.