COVID-19 hospitalizations rose above 1,500 on Monday in Minnesota, bringing the state closer to its pandemic record of 1,864 hospitalizations that occurred on the exact same date in 2020.

Hospitals have relieved some pressure by delaying non-emergency surgeries and reducing non-COVID admissions when possible. Total hospitalizations of COVID and non-COVID patients reached 8,220 on Nov. 17 but declined over the Thanksgiving holiday week and dropped to 7,598 on Monday.

Hospital leaders said those declines in total hospitalizations could be temporary, though, and urged Minnesotans to reduce COVID-19 risks by seeking vaccinations and booster doses and taking other protective measures.

Minnesota ranks 22nd among states with 73.3% of people 5 and older receiving a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that leaves more than 1.4 million eligible people unvaccinated.

The pandemic has caused 912,370 coronavirus infections and 9,382 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota. The totals include 12,632 infections that were reported on Tuesday and reflect pandemic activity over the weekend. No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday because the state didn't process death records over the holiday weekend.

Minnesota has the highest rate of infections over the past seven days among states, according to the CDC.

State leaders said infection growth is related to the third of Minnesotans who are unvaccinated and the waning immunity in people who received their initial doses more than six months ago. Early recipients include seniors and people with underlying health conditions who are at elevated risk of severe COVID-19.

Boosters have been provided to more than 31% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans and are recommended for all adults to increase their protection against severe COVID-19 illness.

Minnesota also had the eighth highest rate of COVID-19 deaths among states over the past seven days, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker, but the 11th lowest death rate over the entire course of the pandemic.

Monday's 1,532 COVID-19 hospitalizations included 343 people receiving intensive care. Despite the decline in non-COVID admissions, hospitals remain busier now compared with last fall.

The record 1,864 COVID-19 hospitalizations last Nov. 29 combined with non-COVID cases to fill 6,991 inpatient hospital beds. That is 7% lower than the total hospital bed usage in Minnesota right now.