In contrast to all the wave-making activities Lake Minnetonka is known for, there's Gray Bay on the eastern shore, sought after for its calm. On weekends, a no-wake zone rule even takes effect.

Now, a 3,400-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home with 70 feet of waterfront along the coveted shoreline is up for grabs. While the home in Minnetonka was built in 1986, it recently underwent a major renovation that opened up the space and brought in contemporary amenities.

"'The level of finished detail is just outstanding," said listing agent Adam Fonda. "They went for a modern coastal vibe — nothing too edgy. It's a mix of Malibu meets the Hamptons."

Ardy Ghanbar and Maryam Ouji took on a major renovation shortly after they purchased the home in the summer of 2017.

"The way it was built was super compartmentalized. There were just too many rooms. You couldn't see the lake," Ghanbar said. "We wanted a space where we could entertain, which is what we love to do."

They brought in builder/contractor Bob Streeter, formerly of Streeter & Associates, to bring their abode down to the studs and rebuild. Then for the design touches, the husband and wife team insisted on doing the leg work.

"We ended up going to different showrooms and picking things out ourselves. It was a ton of work. But it's cool that with everything in the house, we know the reason behind each thing," Ghanbar said. "We bought this place with the intention of living here forever. We didn't cheap the house. Everything was done with intention."

Attention to detail includes coastal-inspired finishes, Venetian plaster with mother of pearl and high-end appliances. Smart technology to control things remotely was also integrated into the home, from the Haiku fans and window shades to the sound system and security system.

Other amenities include a dock with a lift and a covered boat slip. The home has two possible owners' suites, one on the first floor and another on the second floor, both with contemporary, spa-like en suites and lake views. The home also has an office space.

For the current homeowners, the location is ideal, too, for anyone who wants access to the hustle and bustle as well as quiet and calm. "I used to work in downtown Minneapolis, so being 20 minutes from the office and 25 minutes to the airport and then only a stone's throw from downtown Wayzata and all these biking and running trails has been nice," Ghanbar said.

They will miss the neighbors, the neighborhood and the house they planned on making their forever home. But then a job offer in California came calling, requiring them to relocate.

"We built this for our current lifestyle and also made it a place for if we expanded our family and needed things such as a nursery, kids' bedrooms," he said. "We tried to make it as value-added throughout the house as possible. We're really torn to part with it and we hope that whoever ends up landing here loves it as much as we do."

In the meantime, Ghanbar will enjoy lake living.

"For me, I've liked spending the most time in the entertaining area. Everything from the huge kitchen island to the sitting areas to the oversized deck has views of the lake. It's very relaxing," he said.

Especially on weekends, when Gray's Bay is oh, so, quiet.

Adam Fonda (adam@lakesmn.com or 612-308-5008) of Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, has the $3.5 million listing.