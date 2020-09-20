INDIANAPOLIS – At one point in the second half Sunday, Kirk Cousins’ passer rating stood at 1.8, and he somehow managed to go lower.

Yep, Cousins accomplished the nearly impossible. He pulled a Blutarsky after three quarters.

0.0.

It was that kind of day for Cousins and the Vikings overall.

This is a bad team right now. Really bad.

Offense, defense, special teams, coaching. All of it.

So bad that the Indianapolis Colts dominated the Vikings in every way possible to win 28-11 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fresh off a contract extension this offseason worth $96 million, Cousins looks lost in guiding an offense that was expected to be better than what has been put on display in back-to-back losses to begin the season.

Cousins threw three interceptions Sunday – two on deep passes hoping for a miracle and off a deflection on a ball thrown behind Bisi Johnson on slant. He also had a safety on a sack in the end zone for the second consecutive game.

Cousins completed only 11 of 26 passes for 113 yards. He finished with a 15.9 rating for one of the worst performances by a Vikings quarterback in team history in terms of final rating.