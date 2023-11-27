The man stabbed to death in Edina the night before Thanksgiving was attempting to flee his assailant after trying to defend himself from the random attack at a bus stop, according to court documents.

Christian H. Lundegaard, 62, of Richfield, was fatally wounded shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday near a cluster of retail outlets in the 6700 block of S. York Avenue.

A 32-year-old man with a criminal history of largely nuisance crimes was arrested at the scene and remains jailed. The County Attorney's Office has until noon Tuesday to charge the man. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The altercation between the two men lasted less than 2 minutes and ended with Lundegaard being stabbed while trying to get away from the suspect, read a search warrant affidavit that police filed seeking permission from a Hennepin County District Court judge to collect blood samples from the suspect and possessions he had with him at the time.

According to the affidavit, based on exterior video from Edina Liquor:

The suspect entered the liquor store at 6:53 p.m., exited 3 minutes later and walked toward the bus stop. He approached Lundegaard, who was sitting on the stop's bench, and the two "begin physically fighting," the court filing read.

Christian Lundegaard

"Throughout the fight, the suspect and [Lundegaard] can be seen kicking and punching one another," the affidavit continued. "The suspect can be seen chasing [Lundegaard] as he appears to be retreating, at which time [Lundegaard] kicks the suspect."

The two men continued fighting until Lundegaard fell to the pavement just south of the bus stop at 6:58 p.m.

The suspect walked north on York for a short distance before walking back closer to the bus stop. Police arrested him and took custody of his backpack.

Officers provided immediate medical attention to Lundegaard, who suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest. Emergency medical responders took him to HCMC, where he was declared dead 30 minutes later.

Police have yet to say as of Monday morning what weapon was used to kill Lundegaard or whether it has been recovered.

Court records show the suspect has been convicted numerous times for various crimes, including burglary, theft, disorderly conduct, trespassing and property damage.

The man appeared in Hennepin County District Court on Monday stemming from charges of gross-misdemeanor trespassing and related lesser counts stemming from when he allegedly entered a door in the baggage area of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 4:40 a.m. on Feb. 1.

The court records also show he's been civilly committed twice in recent years for mental illness and chemical dependence.

A report leading to his first court-ordered commitment to a treatment center in December 2020 determined that the suspect was abusing methamphetamine, opiates and cannabis, and was suffering from schizophrenia and other psychological disorders that left him at risk of posing harm to himself or others.

Lundegaard was the brother of Karen Lundegaard, a Star Tribune metro editor. He also was the son of Bob Lundegaard, a longtime Minneapolis Tribune reporter and movie writer who retired in 1989. His stepmother, Ingrid Sundstrom Lundegaard, is also a retired Star Tribune journalist.

Karen Lundegaard said police told her they don't believe her brother and the suspect "ever had contact with each other before."

She said her brother had just shopped at Cub and was going to bring non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice for a family Thanksgiving gathering the next day.

Star Tribune staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.