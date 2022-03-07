Maren Morris, the country star who never quite stays in her musical lane, will drop her third major-label album on March 25 but she won't perform in Minneapolis until Oct. 21 at the Armory.

After appearing at some festivals this spring, Morris will begin her tour on June 9 in Raleigh, N.C. and wrap up Oct. 28 in Dallas. Most of the shows are outdoors.

Known for the award-winning hits "The Bones" and "My Church," Morris wowed a Minnesota State Fair crowd in 2021 and packed the Armory in 2019.

Morris has previewed her "Humble Quest" album with the singles "Circles Around This Town" and "Background Music."

The 31-year-old singer has also scored hits with pop DJ Zedd ("The Middle"), her singer-songwriter husband Ryan Hurd ("Chasing After You") and the Nashville supergroup the Highwomen ("Redesigning Women").

Morris is vying for female vocalist of the year at tonight's ACM Awards and for two Grammys, including country song of the year (for "Better Than We Found It"), on April 3.

Tickets for the Minneapolis concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. The Lone Bellow is slated as the opening act.