Counterpoint: What you should know about charter schools beyond the criticisms

At the Minnesota Association of Charter Schools, we agree that there are challenges in the public education sector. We believe chartered public schools should be held accountable, transparent and held to high standards. Our charter law, the first in the nation, has evolved over time to increase accountability while maintaining the autonomy to allow chartered public schools to innovate and explore exciting ways to serve students’ and their families’ unique interests and personalized learning needs. Parents of more than 68,000 students choose to send their students to attend tuition-free charter schools, which are open to all students regardless of ability or need. Charters are governed jointly by licensed teachers, parents and community members, and are subject to the same legal requirements as traditional public schools regarding state testing, teacher licensing and financial reporting.