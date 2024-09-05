Could your future flight be fueled by cheese?

The nonvolatile biorefining process results in the creation of advanced biofuels like sustainable aviation fuel, along with value-added food and ingredients — bioplastics, nutraceuticals and other products that can be made in the same biorefinery. The end game is we’d not only be creating important products, but we would also do it without smoke, steam, heat, chemicals, emissions or waste. In addition, every bit of what goes in at the front end of biorefining exits as something useful — including water which is purified for re-use.