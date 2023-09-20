Roses are red

Violets are blue

Poetry doesn't need to rhyme

But if you're a candidate for Minneapolis' poet laureate, you already knew that.

Minneapolis and the Loft Literary Center are opening a search for a poet laureate — the city's first — who will advocate for verse, teach three classes, speak at city affairs and spread poetry love in the community, including at a public event. (The state of Minnesota has had three poets laureate, including, currently, Gwen Westerman.)

Among other qualifications, candidates must be at least 21, have lived in Hennepin County for at least a year and be a poet whose work has been "published, performed, reviewed, and/or honored."

"Minneapolis has been at the forefront of the literary arts for generations, and this inaugural Minneapolis Poet Laureate Program is a welcome addition to the cultural fabric of our community," said Ben Johnson, director of the city's Arts & Cultural Affairs department.

The poet chosen by a five-person panel will receive an $8,000 honorarium for serving a one-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2024. Applications must be submitted by Nov. 15. For more information, visit loft.org.