The new normal Minnesotans adjust to restrictions that slow the spread of COVID-19

The novel coronavirus and resulting pandemic have left almost no aspect of daily life untouched. No more hugs and handshakes. No working from the office, if you can avoid it. No gathering in restaurants and bars. No going to school. No sports to watch as seasons are delayed and tournaments canceled. No nonessential travel. No parties. Despite it all, life in Minnesota goes on. A recent executive order from Gov. Tim Walz will keep restrictions in place until at least the beginning of May in a bid to flatten the curve and reduce strain on hospitals and health care workers. But Minnesotans are adjusting to life under this new normal. Livestreamed weddings, curbside confessionals, working from a distance — this is life during COVID-19.