Nancy B. Miller, 92, of Minneapolis was among the first visitors when the Minneapolis Institute of Art reopened in July: "This is one of the places that I come to, to refresh my soul.” (Star Tribune photo by Jerry Holt)

Many Twin Cities museums will close again following Gov. Tim Walz’s new COVID-19 restrictions as cases hit all-time highs across the state.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) and Walker Art Center will close on Saturday. Mia said late Wednesday that it does not anticipate reopening until Jan. 2 at the earliest; the Walker may reopen in four weeks. Both museums had reopened to limited audiences in mid-July after being shuttered for four months.

“The health and well-being of Mia visitors and staff is our utmost priority, and we are committed to doing our part to protect the community,” said Mia director Katie Luber.

As of Thursday, more Twin Cities museums will close up shop for the foreseeable future.

The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery shuts its doors on Friday at 5 p.m. The MAAHMG Board advised visitors to check its Facebook page for updates.

American Swedish Institute will close Saturday. It will also shutdown the recently installed outdoor exhibition “Nordic Story Trail,” a holiday story themed tour through five Scandinavian countries.

The Science Museum in St. Paul, which welcomed visitors back in late August after being shuttered for six months, is now closed.

The Minnesota History Center reopened in October and will close again on Saturday. Minnesota Historical Society will also shutdown all of its previously reopened sites, including the Trading Post at Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Split Rock Lighthouse.

The Weisman Art Museum shuts down its gallery spaces on Friday at 5 p.m. The gift shop remains open during regular hours, 12 - 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

The Museum of Russian Art will close on Saturday, with plans to reopen December 18 after the restrictions are lifted.

Gov. Walz made the announcement at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The order requires bars, restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment destinations to close for four weeks. Restaurants and bars will still be open for takeout. Retail outlets and salons will not be affected.

Many museums will continue offering online content.

Mia’s “Foot in the Door 5,” an exhibition of works by more than 2,000 Minnesotans, recently opened as a virtual-only version.

The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery will transition some of its exhibitions and programming online, including the new show of mannequin Christmas trees by local artist Alicia Smiley.

The Science Museum offers a variety of learning from home options on its website.

Art patrons can take a 3D virtual tour of the Weisman Art Museum, watch online artist panel discussions, or check out various art activities to do at home.