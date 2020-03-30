Four phases
Timberwolves team psychologist Justin Anderson sees the pandemic playing out in four stages for players:
1. Uncertainty phase — when players did not know what the government response to the virus was going to be.
2. Isolation phase — where players are now.
3. Anger-fear-and-depression stage.
4. Ultimate-goal phase — coming out on the other side and seeing what changes come from going through this situation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Owned by Kepler, Bauer goes deep on streak of five homers in five at-bats
If you remember back to last season, Twins outfielder Kepler hit home runs in five straight at-bats against Trevor Bauer in two games at Cleveland. Now, Bauer takes fans deep and explains what happened.
Twins
VIRUS DIARY: Fantasy baseball, when real ball is the fantasy
"People ask me what I do in winter when there is no baseball. I'll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring." — Rogers Hornsby (1896-1963), baseball Hall of Famer
Sports
The Latest: Iowa State coaches taking pay cut for a year
The Latest on the effects of the new coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___Iowa State coaches and other athletic department staff members are getting…
Gophers
Survey: Athletic directors bracing for financial crisis
Athletic directors at the nation's biggest schools are bracing for a potential financial crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic.According to a survey conducted by LEAD1,…
Twins
Replay: See our Live Blog from Game 7 of the 1991 World Series
MLB Network showed the epic Game 7 of the 1991 World Series between the Twins and Atlanta. Here's our Live Blog with comments from the Star Tribune and fans on social media.