The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday released the names of a Coon Rapids woman and a Monticello man fatally injured in separate crashes this week.

Larysa Bak, 44, died Wednesday night at HCMC of injuries suffered when she was struck by a vehicle at NW. Egret Boulevard and NW. Wintergreen Street in Coon Rapids late Tuesday afternoon. Coon Rapids police and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

David Nervig, 55, died Wednesday afternoon at HCMC, a day after his motorcycle crashed on westbound Hwy. 94 in Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.