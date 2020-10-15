Coon Rapids senior Megan Schultze, right, owns 11 school records in swimming. Younger brother Tyler, left, is a Cardinals’ junior and owner of the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Two names, Isabelle Stadden and Megan Schultze, dominate the record boards inside the Northdale Middle School pool, home to both the Blaine and Coon Rapids swimming and diving teams.

Stadden set seven team records before leaving Blaine after his sophomore year and making USA Swimming’s national roster. Meanwhile Schultze, a Coon Rapids senior, is finishing her senior season with an eye on lowering some of her whopping 11 team records.

That's right, 11.

Schultze owns the top marks in the 50, 100, 200 and 500-yard freestyle events, plus the 200 individual medley, and 100 backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly. She swam a leg of all three record-setting relays as well.

She set her first record (100 breaststroke) as a seventh-grader and achieve her most recent record (500 freestyle) last season. And her record-setting ways aren’t confined to her Cardinals’ program. Earlier this season, she set Northwest Suburban Conference records in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. Section meets begin Oct. 19, giving Schultze a few more swims to fulfil her plans.

“One of her goals this season has been to make her records as hard to break as she possibly could,” Coon Rapids swimming and diving coach Doug Donaldson said.

While Schultze’s pursuit of excellence is publicly displayed on the record board, the work she puts in when few are watching makes the results possible. Schultze swims for Great Wolf club, both outside of the high school season and in the morning during the season.

“When her teammates watch her race, I’ve heard them say, ‘She’s super-human,’ ” Donaldson said. “There’s no jealousy. They know her results don’t come from nowhere. They know it’s a factor of her hard work.”

Schultze serves as one of three Coon Rapids captains this fall, encouraging teammates throughout a season of unique challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The other captains and I tried to still make the season fun,” she said. “We’re finding ways to keep the energy level high.”

No state meet this season means Schultze, despite all her team records at a commitment to swim at Rice University, won’t top the ultimate podium in her high school career. Her best finish at the Class 2A state meet came as a sophomore in 2018 when she took fourth in the 100 breaststroke.

Still, her legacy will endure, on and off the record board.

“It’s nice to see my name up there so many times,” Schultze said. “I’m proud of it. But it’s also kind of weird to look at.”

Donaldson said, “She’s made me a better coach. Anytime you coach and elite athlete, it’s going to ask more from you.”