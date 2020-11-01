GREEN BAY, WIS. – With a depleted defense and a 1-5 record, the Vikings were a long shot headed to Green Bay.

Dalvin Cook put on his Superman cape and showed why the organization gave him a massive contract.

Designated as questionable after returning from a groin injury that kept him out one game, Cook was a one-man wrecking crew, carrying the Vikings to 28-22 win with a career performance at Lambeau Field.

Cook accounted for 226 total yards and four touchdowns as the Vikings pulled off a stunner. The Pacjkers had no answer for him.

Cook became the first Vikings player to score four touchdowns in a game since Ahmad Rashad against San Francisco in 1979.

Mike Zimmer's maligned defense deserves praise too, holding up despite unusual and challenging circumstances.

The Packers offense opened the game with back-to-back long scoring drives but didn’t score again until 2:42 left in the game against a severely depleted Vikings defense.

The secondary already was without cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Holton Hill because of injuries.

Rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler suffered a neck injury on a scary collision with teammate Anthony Harris in the first half. Dantzler was taken from the field on a stretcher. The team announced that Dantzler has full body movement and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Mark Fields, who was promoted from the practice squad this week, replaced Dantzler but he limped off the field late in the third quarter.

That left only three healthy cornerbacks available – rookies Jeff Gladney and Harrison Hand and second-year man Kris Boyd -- until Boyd went down with an injury with 3:15 left in the game.