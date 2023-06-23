More from Star Tribune
High Schools
A golden life: The determined adapted sports career of Fiona Sitzmann
Fiona Sitzmann won 11 state championships and led her family on a "joyful and fulfilling adventure" during her high school sports career. She is the Star Tribune's 2023 All-Metro Sports Awards Difference Maker.
Stage & Arts
Review: Pillsbury House's 'Bull-Jean/We Wake' returns theater to its mystic roots
Expect a blessing from Sharon Bridgforth's latest "Bull-Jean" story.
Twins
Why did Jeffers make like a pitcher to improve as a Twins catcher?
After three seasons of mediocre results at throwing out opposing runners, Ryan Jeffers focused on something new during the offseason — something that became more important with baseball's new rules.
Local
Minnesota's wolves are far better at catching fish than previously known
The Voyageurs Wolf Project has tracked wolves teaching themselves to hunt spawning white suckers.
Politics
Gov. Tim Walz proclaims 'Taylor Swift Days' in Minnesota
The proclamation marks the pop icon's sold-out shows at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday and Saturday.