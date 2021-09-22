The Twins' 9-5 victory over the Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field featured 353 official pitches, including 123 that missed the strike zone.
Perhaps the very first pitch of the night was an omen portending the future.
That distinction belonged to mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor. Donning a light-colored suit, McGregor arrived on the mound with much fan fare to throw out the first pitch. The left-handed McGregor wound up, and ...
Even by celebrity first pitch standards, this one was bad. Maybe not Carly Rae Jepsen bad. But it was bad.
Hey, at least it made the efforts by starting pitchers Griffin Jax and Alec Mills (10 runs allowed in seven combined innings) look decent by comparison.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
The Latest: CDC panel considers who needs booster shots
Influential government advisers are debating which Americans should get an extra dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine once regulators clear the booster shots.
Randball
Conor McGregor's first pitch at Twins-Cubs game was awfully high and outside
The mixed martial artist had first pitch duties at the Twins vs. Cubs game at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. Even by celebrity standards, it was awful.
Sports
The Latest: Europeans turn into Packers fans at Ryder Cup
The Latest on the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times CDT):
Sports
White Sox-Tigers game postponed until Monday due to rain
Wednesday's game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up on Monday at 1:10 p.m.
Sports
Rookie NFL quarterbacks struggling through 1st 2 weeks
The rookie class of quarterbacks that entered the season full of fanfare is finding the adjustment to the NFL is not very easy.