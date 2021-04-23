Chicago's Wrigley Field is famous for not just the Cubs games and pre-pandemic concerts that happened there, but also for the homes around the park where people host parties on game days.

Diehard Twins fan Adam Grahek wanted to replicate that experience in Minnesota when he and his wife, Christina, bought a condo in Minneapolis two years ago.

Their top-floor unit is northeast of Target Field, where the Twins play, with sightlines to the scoreboard. It's not close enough to catch home run balls like they do in Chicago, but he still can soak up the action and the sounds bubbling up from the games.

"It's been amazing to hear the fireworks go off when the Twins win or somebody hits a home run," he said. "There's a delay on the TV, so we get to see it before it's broadcast."

Alas, the Graheks have to give up their treasured unit. The couple — he's from the Iron Range and she's a converted Yankees fan from Wallingford, Conn. — have two dogs, a German shepherd pup named Ranger and an Alaskan Husky named Kaya.

They want to get a backyard for their pooches to romp.

"We take them to the dog park and for walks along the Mississippi, but we want them to have a little more space," Adam said.

They also are thinking about starting a family.

Their 1,297-square-foot, one-bedroom unit sits on the sixth floor of a former warehouse, with exposed brick and timber beams. They updated the kitchen, putting in new stone tile backsplash and countertops.

The couple removed laminate flooring to reveal exposed concrete and replaced the lighting. The Graheks also wrapped the fireplace in hot roll steel, which is not just an aesthetic choice.

"I'm from the Iron Range where that steel was probably mined," he said.

While Adam likes all things baseball, Christina leans more toward the happy hours, theater and other downtown amenities. They hope to be within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis.

"We're going to miss the roar of the fans when someone blasts one," he said.

Ben Ganje of Sotheby's International Realty, 651-442-6161, has the $490,000 listing. A sale is pending.