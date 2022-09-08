A 23-year-old Michigan man was charged Thursday with felony assault for allegedly shooting a handgun at another vehicle while driving on Interstate 94, wounding the driver.

Shannon S. Woods of Inkster, Mich., was charged in Stearns County District Court with one felony count of second-degree assault in relation to the Tuesday shooting. He is scheduled to next appear in court on Sept. 27.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a gun complaint on I-94 between St. Joseph and Avon at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. The driver who called 911 said a man in a black vehicle with Michigan plates had shot at him.

Officers stopped the suspect's 2010 Ford Escape near the westbound exit in Melrose and found several shell casings inside the vehicle, according to court document.

In a statement to officials, Woods "admitted that he aimed the firearm and intentionally shot behind [the man's] vehicle to scare him" because he felt the other driver put his life in danger. Woods said he shot a 9mm handgun two or three times, the complaint says.

Michael Sherman, 54, of Avon, told the Star Tribune that he was the driver who was fired on by the suspect while driving home from his job in the Twin Cities. He was hit in the nose by the bullet and barely escaped serious injury.

"It felt like my car exploded," Sherman said Thursday. "And there was blood gushing out of my face and the spray from the [shattered] window was on the back of my neck."

Sherman said Woods was driving around 55 mph and holding up traffic. When he slowed down to exit the interstate, Sherman gave Woods the middle finger and then heard a loud bang. The shot left a bullet hole in the rear driver's side window, according to records.

"I'm still a little shook up," Sherman said Thursday. "Physically I look normal. It just grazed a quarter-inch out of my nose. But mentally, everything is still replaying in my mind a million times over."

Sherman's fiancé, Ashley Brock, said that Sherman needed stiches on his nose. A hospital scan showed the gash was less than an inch away from the bone in his nose.

"It's just crazy, crazy. We're just trying to process it all," she said. "I mean, flipping someone off doesn't warrant getting shot."