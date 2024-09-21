Company seeks to expand massive lake of mine waste near North Shore

Located about 3 miles from Lake Superior, Northshore Mining’s artificial basin known as Mile Post 7 stores waste from more than four decades of extraction. Three dams contain a 2,150-acre basin built in the late 1970s to end the practice of dumping mining waste into Lake Superior, one of Minnesota’s most infamous cases of industrial pollution. Many in the small communities around it don’t know the lake is there, because it’s mostly hidden from surrounding roads. But the basin, covering an area five times bigger than Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis, is visible on satellite images, a huge white splotch along the North Shore.