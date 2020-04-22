A second large Minnesota pork processor, Comfrey Farm Prime Pork, has temporarily closed after at least one employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Windom company said in a statement late Tuesday that it would be closed until Friday while it does a “deep clean sanitization” and sets up more in-plant preventive measures against the virus.

“When we discovered our first positive case of COVID-19 at the plant, we immediately activated Comfrey Farm Prime Pork’s COVID-19 response plan,” Tom Seigfried, the company’s chief financial officer, said in statement.

The statement did not say how many Prime Pork workers had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Comfrey Farm Prime Pork employs 650 and is owned by Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune.

The company said it expects most employees — who will continue to get paid — to be back at work Friday. However, the production of some pork products will be suspended until the week of May 4.

On Monday, JBS USA indefinitely closed its Worthington pork plant, which employs over 2,000, after an outbreak of COVID-19 among its workforce. On Wednesday, Tyson Foods closed a plant in Waterloo, Iowa, that employs 2,800.

The Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., also closed.