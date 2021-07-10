Police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Columbia Heights woman following a domestic incident.

Officers responded to a 911 medical call at a home in the 5100 block of NE. 4th St. at 6 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been injured, according to an Anoka County Sheriff's Department news release.

First responders tried to revive the woman, but she died at the scene, police said.

Police did not release the woman's name or the nature of her injuries Saturday. The case "appears to be an isolated domestic-related incident with no ongoing threat to the public," police said.

Police booked a 32-year-old man on probable cause for first-degree manslaughter, but no formal charges have been filed. The Star Tribune generally does not name criminal suspects until they are formally charged.

JANET MOORE