The collision of two SUVs near Northfield left one of the drivers dead and his passenger with severe injuries, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 19 on the western edge of Northfield, the State Patrol said.

Dan Alejandro Venegas Garcia, 26, of Northfield, was heading west when he collided with an Audi being driven by Mason R. Muir, 26, of Bloomington, the patrol said.

Venegas Garcia died at the scene, and his passenger, Zurisadail Venegas Garcia, 21, of Northfield, suffered critical injuries and was taken by emergency responders to HCMC in Minneapolis, according to the patrol.

Muir survived his injuries and was taken to Northfield Hospital, the patrol said.

Officials have yet to disclose whose vehicle crossed onto the opposite side of the highway.