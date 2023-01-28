Ben Steeves scored three consecutive goals, all on power plays, between the middle of the second period and early in the third to lead host Minnesota Duluth to a 5-3 victory over No. 1 St. Cloud State on Friday night at AMSOIL Arena. His second goal with 13 seconds left in the second put the Bulldogs ahead 3-2.

Carter Loney and Kyle Bettens also scored for UMD (11-13-1, 6-9 NCHC).

Adam Ingram had two goals and an assist for the Huskies (18-7, 10-5).

North Dakota 4, Miami (Ohio) 1: Tyler Kleven had a goal and an assist and Drew DeRidder made 27 saves as the Fighting Hawks (11-11-4, 5-8-2) beat the host RedHawks (7-16-2, 2-12-1).

Big Ten

No. 7 Michigan 7, No. 8 Penn State 3: Adam Fantilli had two goals and two assists and Erik Portillo stopped 51 shots as the host Wolverines (15-9-1, 7-8) routed the Nittany Lions (18-8-1, 8-8-1). Xander Lamppa scored twice for Penn State, which played two goalies who combined for 20 stops.

Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin 3: Jesse Landsell's power-play goal at 17:32 of the first period put the host Irish (12-12-3, 7-8-2) ahead to stay at 3-2. Teammates Jack Adams in the second and Justin Janicke in the third had the next two goals. Daniel Laatsch and Mathieu De St. Phalle each had a goal and an assist for the Badgers (10-15, 3-12).

CCHA

Bemidji St. 3, Lake Superior 2: Alexander Lundman's goal with 16 seconds left in the game enabled the visiting Beavers (11-9-5, 9-5-3) to edge the Lakers, who led 2-0 after one period. Ross Armour had two power-play goals for Bemidji State.

No. 14 MSU Mankato 4, Ferris State 1: David Silye scored two goals, his 18th and 19th of the season, to lead the visiting Mavericks (17-9-1, 12-6-1).

Arizona State 4, St. Thomas 0: Ty Jackson's goal for the host Sun Devils (12-16) with 1:52 left in the second period was the first goal of the nonconference game. Aaron Trotter made 37 saves for the Tommies (7-16-2).

