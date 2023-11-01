Leagh Turner, co-CEO of Bloomington-based Ceridian HCM Holdings, is leaving the company to take the top job at a California-based software company.

With Turner's departure for Coupa Software, David Ossip becomes sole CEO of the company, Ceridian said Wednesday in a news release. Ossip also is company chairman.

Turner in 2018 joined Ceridian, a provider of human resources software, as president and chief operating officer and was named co-CEO in February 2022.

Turner becomes CEO of Coupa, a global software company based in San Mateo, Calif. Coupa provides software that helps companies manage purchase orders and invoices.

"We have a huge opportunity to transform global organizations and communities for the better, and in a lasting way," Turner said in a news release announcing her hiring at Coupa. "I'm honored to lead this company, and to evolve and scale how we deliver real value to our community that helps them grow and succeed."

Coupa Software was acquired by Thoma Bravo in February for about $8 billion. Thomas Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, having acquired or invested in over 450 software and technology companies in its 40-year history.

Ossip said Turner pushed Ceridian forward across all parts of the company.

"She leaves us well-positioned to better serve our customers and achieve our ambitions in both the short- and long-term," he said.

In October Ceridian announced that it is changing its name and rebranding under the Dayforce name, its principal HCM software product.

The company on Wednesday also said it lost $3.8 million, or 2 cents a share, during the third quarter. In the same period last year, Ceridian lost $21 million, or 14 cents a share.

Adjusted net income grew 85% to 37 cents a share, beating consensus analyst estimates of 30 cents a share.

Revenue grew 20% to $377.5.

Shares of Ceridian were trading at 62.32 a share, down 2.6% in morning trading Wednesday.