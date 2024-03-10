Guess what time it is? It's tax season! If you're ready to file your taxes, you can use online tax software to guide you through the process, and answer common questions along the way.

Here is CNET's best choice for most people, but if you have specific requirements for your tax situation, check out the full list at cnet.com.

TurboTax

Best tax software for most people

CNET TAKE: Recurring headlines about TurboTax's alleged predatory marketing practices aside, the online tax servicer remains at the top of our list of best tax software in 2024. Why? Because TurboTax combines tax expertise with an easy user experience and interface that makes it accessible to both veterans and those filing their taxes alone for the first time. And we haven't found another online software that can top this tax giant — yet.

Like other online tax filing software, TurboTax will tell you exactly where to find the information it needs on your tax forms and alert you if something doesn't look right. Where it shines, however, is how it holds your hand through the entire process.

TurboTax covers a range of taxpayers with its three tiers — TurboTax Free Edition, Deluxe and Premium (ranging from free to $209 for Premium with assistance). Should you require assistance, Turbo offers TurboTax Live Assisted and TurboTax Live Full Service, where you can ask an expert questions or hand over your taxes to a tax professional.

