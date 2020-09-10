The movie about Zach Sobiech, the Lakeland teen behind a viral sensation, has a release date and a heart-tugging trailer.

“Clouds,” directed by Justin Baldoni (“Five Feet Apart”) will premiere Oct. 16 on the streaming service Disney+.

Sobiech, who died from a rare form of bone cancer in 2013, became world famous after a video of him performing “Clouds” became an internet sensation. The movie, which was originally shot for a theatrical release, is based on the book “Fly a Little Higher” penned by his mother, Laura Sobiech.

The film was primarily shot in Montreal, but cast members Sabrina Carpenter, Thomas Everett Scott and Neve Campbell all attended a sing-along fundraiser at the Mall of America last December; footage from that event may end up in the final cut. See if you can spot indications of local shooting in the just released trailer.

