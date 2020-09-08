A documentary about the aftermath of George Floyd’s death has been selected for the Cannes Short Film Festival.

“The Epicenter,” directed by Tay Alex, was created by Minneapolis-based Roses Are Read Productions, run by local author and actor Valerie Rose. The entire production team consisted of Black women.

The Cannes Short Film Festival, now in its seventh year, will showcase nearly 50 selections during its virtual run from Sept. 13 to 20. For tickets, visit eventive.org/cannes

The regular Cannes Film Festival was canceled earlier this year. Its star-studded lineup was scheduled to include “Soul,” the first Pixar movie with a Black character as the lead. It was directed by Bloomington native Pete Docter and is expected to be released in November.

