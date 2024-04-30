Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 70 cents to $81.93 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 54 cents to $87.86 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents to $2.71 a gallon. May heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.51 a gallon. June natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $54.80 to $2,302.90 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.01 to $26.65 per ounce, and July copper fell 12 cents to $4.56 per pound.
The dollar rose to 157.70 yen from 155.84 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0678 from $1.0723.
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao sentenced to 4 months for allowing money laundering
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao was sentenced Tuesday to four months in prison for allowing rampant money laundering on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.
Business
The USDA is testing ground beef for bird flu. Experts are confident the meat supply is safe
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will test ground beef for bird flu particles, though officials said Tuesday they're confident the nation's meat supply is safe.
Business
Stock market today: An ugly April for Wall Street gets even worse as it crosses the finish line
More worries about inflation and interest rates staying high are knocking U.S. stocks lower on Tuesday, as the market closes out its worst month since September.
Business
Portuguese-flagged ship is hit far in Arabian Sea, raising concerns over Houthi rebel capabilities
A Portuguese-flagged container ship came under attack by a drone in the far reaches of the Arabian Sea, corresponding with a claim by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they assaulted the ship there, authorities said Tuesday.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
