Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 76 cents to $83.57 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 99 cents to $89.01 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 3 cents to $2.76 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $2.55 a gallon. May natural gas fell 1 cent to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $4.10 to $2,342.50 per ounce. Silver for May delivery was unchanged at $27.35 per ounce, and May copper rose 6 cents to $4.52 per pound.
The dollar rose to 155.61 yen from 155.28 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0727 from $1.0693.
Prosecutor shake-up in Mary Moriarty's office in murder case against State Trooper Ryan Londregan
Athletic director used AI to frame principal with racist remarks in fake audio clip, police say
A high school athletic director in Maryland has been charged with using artificial intelligence to impersonate a principal on an audio recording that included racist and antisemitic comments, authorities said Thursday.
Minneapolis smokers to pay some of the highest cigarette prices in US with a $15 per-pack minimum
Smokers in Minneapolis will pay some of the highest cigarette prices in the country after the City Council voted unanimously Thursday to impose a minimum retail price of $15 per pack to promote public health.
BNSF becomes 2nd major railroad to sign on to anonymous federal safety hotline for some workers
BNSF will become the second major freight railroad to allow some of its employees to report safety concerns anonymously through a federal system without fear of discipline.
Venice tests a 5-euro entry fee for day-trippers as the Italian city grapples with overtourism
Under the gaze of the world's media, the fragile lagoon city of Venice launched a pilot program Thursday to charge day-trippers a 5-euro ($5.35) entry fee that authorities hope will discourage visitors from arriving on peak days and make the city more livable for its dwindling residents.
French air traffic controllers cancel a strike but Paris flights are still disrupted
Air passengers traveling to and from Paris experienced significant disruptions Thursday, despite a decision by air traffic controllers to cancel a strike after last-minute negotiations. Flight operations were substantially reduced because of adjustments made to schedules ahead of the proposed industrial action.