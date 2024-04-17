Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $2.67 to $82.69 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $2.73 to $87.29 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 9 cents to $2.73 a gallon. May heating oil fell 8 cents $2.57 a gallon. May natural gas fell 2 cents to $1.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $19.40 to $2,388.40 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 2 cents to $28.40 per ounce, and May copper rose 4 cents to $4.34 per pound.
The dollar fell to 154.36 yen from 154.67 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0670 from $1.0632.
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
San Francisco sues Oakland over new airport name that includes 'San Francisco'
San Francisco on Thursday sued Oakland after officials there voted in favor of changing the name of the city's airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, saying the change will cause confusion and is already affecting its airport financially.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts to a mixed finish as yields tick higher
U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed finish on Thursday in a quiet day of trading.
Business
Civilian interrogator defends work at Abu Ghraib, tells jury he was promoted
A civilian interrogator who worked 20 years ago at the infamous Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq denied abusing detainees Thursday, and told jurors he was actually promoted for doing a good job.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/18/2024
U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed close following more reports showing the economy remains stronger than expected.
Business
Ally Financial, CSX rise; Equifax, Synovus Financial fall, Thursday, 4/18/2024
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: