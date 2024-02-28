Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 33 cents to $78.54 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 3 cents to $83.68 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 7 cents to $2.27 a gallon. March heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.66 a gallon. April natural gas rose 8 cents to $1.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $1.40 to $2,042.70 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 12 cents to $22.64 per ounce, and May copper fell 1 cent to $3.84 per pound.

The dollar rose to 150.70 yen from 150.56 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0834 from $1.0845.