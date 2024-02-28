Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 33 cents to $78.54 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 3 cents to $83.68 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 7 cents to $2.27 a gallon. March heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.66 a gallon. April natural gas rose 8 cents to $1.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $1.40 to $2,042.70 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 12 cents to $22.64 per ounce, and May copper fell 1 cent to $3.84 per pound.
The dollar rose to 150.70 yen from 150.56 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0834 from $1.0845.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Boeing given 90 days by FAA to come up with a plan to improve safety and quality of manufacturing
The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it's giving Boeing 90 days to come up with a plan to fix quality problems and meet safety standards for building planes after a panel blew off a brand-new Boeing 737 Max jetliner last month.
Business
Reputed mobster gets four years in prison for extorting NYC labor union
A Mafia member was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in federal prison for his role in a long-running scheme in which he and others extorted funds from a New York City labor union, federal prosecutors said.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 33 cents to $78.54 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 3 cents to $83.68 per barrel.
Business
Private US moon lander still working but not for long
The first U.S. spacecraft to land on the moon since the Apollo era was still working Wednesday but not for long, company officials said.
Nation
States offer services for disabled kids, then make their families wait 10 years for them
When Lilly Miller was in elementary school, teachers told her parents they needed to immediately sign up their youngest daughter, who has Down syndrome, for a wait list so the state would pay for a day program when she grew up. The teachers predicted a six-year wait.