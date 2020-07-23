The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will let cars once again drive on parkways that it had shut down this spring to give bicyclists and pedestrians more room to recreate safely during the pandemic.

E. Bde Maka Ska Parkway will be closed to all users on Wednesday and reopen Thursday when the Park Board completes a maintenance project. All remaining parkways closed because of the coronavirus are expected to be open by Aug. 5, the Park Board said in a news release.

Crews will begin removing barriers on Cedar Lake, Lake Harriet, W. Bde Maka Ska and West River parkways on Aug. 3, with the work to be completed over two days.

The board said it has to reopen the roads because the $250,000 it set aside to close them to motorized traffic will run out Aug. 3.

As the roads reopen, “please continue to stay at least six feet apart from people not in your own household while using parks and trails,” the board said in its release.

Road closure signs like this one keeping vehicles off West River Parkway will be removed from all parkways by Aug. 5.

Park and trail users should continue to follow other safety guidelines, including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes with their elbows and staying home if feeling sick, the board said.

The board also encouraged users to bring water bottles since most water fountains have not been turned on. Most restrooms remain closed.