GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jarrett Allen, Cleveland
Inserted into the starting lineup with Andrew Drummond battling a bad back, he scored 23 points with 18 rebounds and five blocks.
By the numbers
46 Points by the Wolves bench.
12 Blocks by the Cavaliers
0 Fast-break points for the Wolves
21 Combined misses for D'Angelo Russell (7-for-19) and Malik Beasley (5-for-14)
39 Shooting percentage for the Wolves (40-for-102)
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
More From Sports
Sports
Gaudreau nets shootout winner as Flames beat Jets 4-3
Johnny Gaudreau scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Monday night.
Sports
Report: Coach, ex-manager Callaway pursued women in media
Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway, former manager of the New York Mets, "aggressively pursued" several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos, The Athletic reported Monday night.
Wolves
Brief lead doesn't last long as Wolves edged by Cavs
Team shot 39.2% from the field in two-point loss at Cleveland.
Gophers
Gophers men's and women's hockey teams second in new polls
The Gophers women's team remained second headed into this weekend's rematch with No. 1 Wisconsin; the men improved after sweeping Ohio State.
Sports
Fox's 4th-quarter outburst lead Kings past Pelicans, 118-109
De'Aaron Fox scored 38 points, including 17 straight Sacramento points during the final 7:07, and the Kings rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Monday night.