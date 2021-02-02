GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland

Inserted into the starting lineup with Andrew Drummond battling a bad back, he scored 23 points with 18 rebounds and five blocks.

By the numbers

46 Points by the Wolves bench.

12 Blocks by the Cavaliers

0 Fast-break points for the Wolves

21 Combined misses for D'Angelo Russell (7-for-19) and Malik Beasley (5-for-14)

39 Shooting percentage for the Wolves (40-for-102)

KENT YOUNGBLOOD