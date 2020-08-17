DETROIT – Watching former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire get ejected is always fun for some fans. But his mask-wearing skills needed some work when he got kicked out during Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Gardenhire, who was named Detroit's manager in 2018, was ejected after arguing that Jeimer Candelario’s ground-rule double should have been an RBI triple. It was Gardenhire’s first ejection of the season and the 85th of his career.

But it was his first one while wearing a mask, and getting a rebuke from the umpires for not wearing it properly.

Detroit lost the game 8-5, and likely adding to Gardenhire's frustration was the fact that it was his team's 20th loss in a row against Cleveland.

It brings to mind Gardenhire's trouble with the Yankees when he managed the Twins from 2002-2014. Including a 2-12 record in postseason play, the Twins went 28-76 vs. New York during those years.

Baltimore holds the major league mark for consecutive victories over one opponent, 23 vs. Kansas City in 1969-70. Cleveland can match the record when Detroit visits for a three-game series next weekend.

The Yankees also have an active streak of 18 consecutive victories over the Orioles.

“They have our number right now, but it just takes one,” Tigers starter Michael Fulmer said. “We go to Cleveland next week and hopefully buckle down on the starting pitching there. I have these guys in five days again.”

If you want to relive all of Gardenhire's ejections while he managed with the Twins, settle in and watch: